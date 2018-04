Lazio's Senad Lulic celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the UEFA Europa League soccer match between SS Lazio and FC Red Bull Salzburg at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Lazio's head coach Simone Inzaghi argues with the referees during the Europa League soccer match between SS Lazio and FC Red Bull Salzburg at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

FC Red Bull Salzburg goalkeeper Alexander Walke in action during the Europa League soccer match between SS Lazio and FC Red Bull Salzburg at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Two goals in three minutes by Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile made the difference here Thursday as Lazio triumphed 4-2 over Red Bull Salzburg in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie.

The hosts started strong and scored just eight minutes into the match, when Dusan Basta's cross found Senad Lulic in the box and the Bosnian beat Salzburg keeper Alexander Walke.