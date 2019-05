Lazio forward Ciro Immobile celebrates after his team won the Coppa Italia with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the final in Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, 15 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Lazio's Joaquin Correa scores a late goal in his team's 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the final of the Coppa Italia, a match played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, 15 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Lazio's players celebrate after defeating Atalanta to win the final of the Coppa Italia, a match played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, 15 May 2019. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Lazio scored a pair of late goals in a 2-0 victory here over Atalanta in Wednesday night's final of the Coppa Italia, a victory that gives the Rome-based club its seventh title in that annual cup competition.

Atalanta had been a thorn in Lazio's side this season, defeating them twice during the Serie A season and ruining that club's hopes of earning a spot in next season's Champions League with a 3-1 away victory earlier this month at Stadio Olimpico.