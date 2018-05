Torino's Andrea Belotti (R) in action during the Italian Serie A match between Torino FC and Spal 2013 at Olimpico Stadium in Turin, Italy, on May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Crotone's Simy (R) and Lazio's Stefan De Vrij in action during the Italian Serie A match between FC Crotone and SS Lazio at Ezio Scida Stadium in Crotone, Italy, on May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBANO ANGILLETTA

Chievo's Roberto Inglese (C) celebrates scoring a goal with teammates during the Italian Serie A match between Bologna FC and Chievo Verona at Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, on May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (C) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between FC Crotone and SS Lazio at Ezio Scida Stadium in Crotone, Italy, on May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBANO ANGILLETTA

Crotone's Federico Ceccherini (L) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between FC Crotone and SS Lazio at Ezio Scida Stadium in Crotone, Italy, on May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBANO ANGILLETTA

Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic saved Lazio on Sunday after scoring a late equalizer, allowing his side to draw 2-2 against Crotone in the Serie A penultimate round.

Lazio's away draw gave hope to fifth-placed Inter Milan, which is looking to finish fourth in the Serie A table and secure a spot in the next edition of the Champions League.