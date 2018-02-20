Lazio's Wallace (left) challenges Mohamed Fares of Hellas Verona during a Serie A match on Monday, Feb. 19 in Rome. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Jordan Lukaku (left) of Lazio and Hellas Verona's Antonio Aldo Caracciolo go up for a ball during a Serie A match on Monday, Feb. 19 in Rome. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Lazio's Ciro Immobile (No. 17 in blue) scores a goal against Hellas Verona in a Serie A match on Monday, Feb. 19 in Rome. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Lazio defeated relegation-bound Hellas Verona 2-0 here Monday to end a three-match losing streak and vault over Inter Milan into fourth place in Serie A.

The protagonist was Ciro Immobile, who scored a brace.