One minute of silence is observed for the late SS Lazio former player, Felice Pulici (on screen) prior to the start of the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Cagliari at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (2-L) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Cagliari at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Lazio's Francesco Acerbi (C) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Cagliari at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Lazio thrashed visiting Cagliari 3-1 in a Serie A contest held at Stadio Olimpico Saturday, ending a winless skid that lasted five matches in the Italian top league, and seven in all competitions.

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic got the Eagles on the scoreboard just 12 minutes into the game.