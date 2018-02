Chievo's Riccardo Meggiorini (2-L) reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Chievo Verona at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

Sassuolo's Luca Mazzitelli (L) and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (R) in action during the Italian Serie A match between US Sassuolo and SS Lazio at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elisabetta Baracchi

Lazio players and head coach Simone Inzaghi (R) celebrate after the Italian Serie A match between US Sassuolo and SS Lazio at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elisabetta Baracchi

Lazio on Sunday defeated Sassuolo 3-0 in the Serie A 26th round to jump to the third position in the Italian league standings.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring for Lazio after only seven minutes, while his teammate Ciro Immobile converted a penalty and doubled the lead in the 31st minute.