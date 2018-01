Lazio's Marco Parolo celebrates after winning the Italian Serie A soccer match against AC Chievo Verona at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Lazio's Felipe Anderson (C) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and AC Chievo Verona at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Lazio's Luis Alberto (r) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and AC Chievo Verona at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Lazio on Sunday thrashed Chievo 5-1 in the Serie A 21st round, provisionally moving to third in the league with 43 points, one point ahead of fourth-placed Inter Milan.

Luis Alberto opened the scoring for Lazio 23 minutes into the match, but Manuel Pucciarelli scored the equalizer just two minutes later.