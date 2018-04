Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira (L) and Lazio's Ciro Immobile (2-L) in action during the Italian Serie A match between SS Lazio and UC Sampdoria at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Udinese's Jens Stryger Larsen (L) and Crotone's Federico Ricci (R) in action during the Italian Serie A match between Udinese abd Crotone at Friuli Stadium in Udine, Italy, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LANCIA

Atalanta's Remo Freuler (R) scores a goal during the Italian Serie A match between Atalanta and Torino at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo, Italy, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI