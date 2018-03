Lazio's Luiz Felipe (R) vies for the ball with Mario Mandzukic of Juventus during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio - Juventus FC, at Olimpico stadium in Rome on March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE file/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Lazio's Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe signed a contract extension until 2022, the Serie A team announced on Monday.

Luiz Felipe, who will turn 21 on Thursday, joined Lazio in 2016 and played on loan with the second-tier club Salernitana last season before returning to Serie A.