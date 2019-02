Rome's Olimpico stadium, home pitch of Lazio and venue for the Italian squad's upcoming match in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 against Sevilla, offers the Spanish team a chance to show some improved play to its fans and the soccer world.

Although Sevilla, with five titles to its name, is the most successful team in the history of the Europa League, the Spanish side has been less than dominant in its play throughout this season.