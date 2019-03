Lazio's Danilo Cataldi (R) scores the 3-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and AS Roma in Rome, Italy, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Roma's Edin Dzeko (L) in action against Lazio's Francesco Acerbi (R) during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and AS Roma in Rome, Italy, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead from the penalty spot during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and AS Roma in Rome, Italy, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Lazio's Ciro Immobile (2-R) scores the 2-0 lead from the penalty spot during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and AS Roma in Rome, Italy, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Lazio's Felipe Caicedo (L) in action against Roma's Juan Jesus (R) during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and AS Roma in Rome, Italy, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Goals from Ecuador's Felipe Caicedo and Ciro Immobile, as well as Dino Cataldi helped Lazio to a 3-0 win over Roma on Saturday in the 26th round of the Serie A, Italy's First Division.

Two years after their last, Lazio once again won a derby in the Italian capital, which is helping to revive their European ambitions, as they are now three points behind fifth-placed Roma and six points behind fourth-placed Inter Milan.