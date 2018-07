Race leader Geraint Thomas (R) descends during the 12th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday, July 19, in Alpe d'Huez, France. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The peloton in action during the 12th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday, July 19, in Alpe d'Huez, France. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 12th stage of the of the Tour de France on Thursday, July 19, in Alpe d'Huez, France. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Welshman Geraint Thomas (Sky) made history here Thursday with his victory in the 12th stage of the Tour de France, becoming the first rider to win on Alpe d'Huez while wearing the leader's yellow jersey and the first Briton ever to prevail in the grueling climb.

Thomas beat Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) to the finish line of the 175.5km (109mi) course by two seconds to claim his second consecutive stage win.