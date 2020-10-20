English Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United are involved in discussions with some of European football’s biggest teams to create a new tournament, Sky News reported Tuesday.
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson (L) talks to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (R) after the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, Britain, 02 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell/NMC/Pool EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Interior view of the Wembley Stadium prior to the English FA Cup semi final match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City in London, Britain, 23 April 2017. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA
