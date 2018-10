The America player Miguel Samudio (R), fights for the ball with Martin Rodriguez (L), from Cruz Azul Nov. 26 , 2017, for a quarter final match between América and Cruz Azul, at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City(Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Núñez

League-leading Club America will square off Saturday night against second-place Cruz Azul in a highly anticipated Matchday 14 showdown in Mexican soccer's Apertura championship.

America (27 points) has a record of eight wins, three draws and two losses and is just one point ahead of Mexico City rival Cruz Azul coming into their match in high-altitude conditions at the capital's Estadio Azteca, the home ground for both teams.