Cruz Azul's Edgar Mendez (back) vies for the ball with Jesus Paganoni of Veracruz during the Torneo Mexicano 8th round match between Cruz Azul and Veracruz at the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 September 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/Jorge Nunez

Cruz Azul, which sits at the top of the Mexican league's Apertura standings with nine of 17 games played, will look to bounce back from a rare Liga MX loss when it takes on Atlas at home in Matchday 10 action on Saturday night.

The Mexico City club, which suffered its first defeat of the Apertura last weekend in a 2-0 loss to Necaxa, also will be seeking revenge for a 1-0 defeat on Aug. 29 against Atlas in group-stage action of the Copa MX cup tournament.