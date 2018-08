Martin Cauteruccio (left) of Cruz Azul in action against Toluca's Osvaldo Gonzalez on Aug. 22, 2018, in Matchday 6 of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. The game was played at Cruz Azul's home ground, Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

League-leading Cruz Azul will host Veracruz on Saturday in one of the most anticipated contests in Matchday 8 of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship.

Cruz Azul is on top of the standings with 17 points but has just a one-point lead over Monterrey and is coming off a loss to Atlas on Wednesday in the Copa MX cup competition.