Flamengo striker Vinicius Junior (L), who will be joining Real Madrid in July 2018, looks for space in midfield against Palmeiras during 12th-round action in the Brazilian league on 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

First-placed Flamengo secured a 1-1 away draw against Palmeiras and currently has a four-point lead in the Brazilian-league standings over Atletico Mineiro and Sao Paulo heading into a long break.

There will now be a four-week pause in the 2018 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A because of the World Cup, which gets under way in Russia on Thursday.