Olimpia's Rony Martinez (left) vies for the ball with Vida's Miguel Valerio during a Honduran league Apertura match on Sept. 12, 2018, at Francisco Morazan stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Olimpia's Axcel Gomez (center) vies for the ball with Vida's Denis Melendez (left) and Miguel Valerio (right) during a Honduran league Apertura match on Sept. 12, 2018, at Francisco Morazan stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Vida's Marcelo Espinal (left) vies for the ball with Olimpia's German Mejia (right) during a Honduran league Apertura match at Francisco Morazan stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Olimpia (19 points) remains in first place in the Honduran soccer league's Apertura tournament after settling for a 0-0 draw here against Vida in Matchday 9 action.

Honduras' most successful club team was designated as the home side for Wednesday night's match against seventh-place Vida, even though they were not playing in their normal home ground in Tegucigalpa because preparations were being made there for an event on Saturday.