Pumas UNAM players celebrate scoring a goal against the Monterrey Rayados during the 2018 Clausura tournament on April 7, 2018, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

The league-leading Pumas will travel to Monterrey this weekend for the most highly anticipated match in the fifth round of play in the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura tournament.

The Pumas, managed by Mexican David Patiño, played to a 0-0 draw against Pachuca on Sunday, delivering their most unimpressive performance of the young tournament.