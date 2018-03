Santos Laguna's Jonathan Rodriguez (right) is marked by Puebla's Jose Daniel Guerrero during Mexican soccer league action on March 16, 2018, at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Puebla's Christian Marrugo (right) battles for the ball with Santos Laguna's Julio Cesar Furch in Mexican soccer league action at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico, on March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Santos Laguna player Julio Cesar Furch celebrates after scoring a goal versus Puebla in Mexican soccer league action on March 16, 2018, at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Argentine striker Julio Cesar Furch scored in the 79th minute to give first-placed Santos Laguna a 1-0 victory over Puebla in Matchday 12 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship.

With the win, Santos has 26 points and provisionally leads second-placed America by five points.