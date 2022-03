Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the fourth quarter of the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LeBron James on Sunday became the only player in NBA history with more than 30,000 career points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists.

LeBron was only two short of the exclusive 10,000 assists club and he achieved them in the second quarter of Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.