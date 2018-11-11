Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers in action during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wipes his forehead after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (R) shoots while drawing a foul by Los Angeles Lakers guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk of Ukaine (C) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

LeBron James scored 25 points for the Los Angeles Lakers as they defeated the Sacramento Kings 86-101 on Saturday.

The visiting Lakers improve to 6-6 after their second consecutive victory, and are second from bottom in the Pacific Division.