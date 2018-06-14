Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James responds to a question during post NBA Finals in game four after losing to the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James talks to the media during practice before game four of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Golden State Warriors on Thursday continued to savor their victory in the 2018 NBA Finals - their third title in the last four years - as all eyes were on LeBron James, who played for the runners-up Cleveland Cavaliers and is being sought by all the teams after dropping hints about a possible move.

James, 33, has the option to change his team for the third time in his career, and can become an unrestricted free agent though an early termination option in his contract to choose where and with whom he wants to play, among the 30 teams in the league.