Milan's forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Italian Serie A soccer match AC Milan vs FC Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, 21 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the third quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LeBron James has defended the use of his platform to tackle racial and social injustice, hitting back at soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic who recently said in an interview that sports stars like the four-time NBA champion should avoid politics.