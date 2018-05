Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James during NBA Finals Media Day at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 30 May 2018. The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant talks to media during practice the day before game one of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James talks to media during practice the day before game one of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, NBA All-Stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant were both confident of their respective teams' chances as the two franchises prepared to challenge for the title for a fourth consecutive year.

"I think that is to be seen," James said on Wednesday during the NBA Finals Media Day when asked if he could raise his game even further following impressive performances in this postseason.