Cleveland Cavaliers star forward LeBron James has agreed to a four-year contract worth $154 million with the Los Angeles Lakers, Klutch Sports Group announced Sunday.

Klutch Sports Group, an agency that represents numerous prominent NBA players, including James, on Sunday put an end to weeks of uncertainty and speculation about the future of the player, who had announced on June 30 his decision to become a free agent.