LeBron James (2-L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes to the basket against Marcus Morris (L) of the Boston Celtics and Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (2-R) of Australia as Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (R) of Canada looks on during the first half of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Jayson Tatum (R) of the Boston Celtics goes to the basket against LeBron James (L) during the second half of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Kevin Love (R) of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Jaylen Brown (L) of the Boston Celtics during the second half of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LeBron James (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers gets a shot off against Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (R) of Australia during the second half of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James posted a double-double of 27 points and 12 assists as they beat Boston Celtics 116-86 in front of 20,562 spectators at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Saturday.

It was the Cavaliers' first win in the third game of the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference finals, which the Celtics lead 2-1.