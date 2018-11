The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (right) in action against the San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay during an NBA game on Oct. 27, 2018, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. EPA-EFE/DARREN ABATE

LeBron James has achieved a new milestone in his storied NBA career, moving past Wilt Chamberlain into fifth on the league's all-time scoring list.

The 33-year-old James, who is playing in his 16th season and first with the Los Angeles Lakers, scored his 31,420th point during the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 126-119 home victory Wednesday night over the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.