Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington (L) shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (R) of Finland during the NBA basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison (R) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington (L) go for a loose ball during the NBA basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) looks to pass around Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) and Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis (C) during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Lakers star LeBron James inched closer to the number three spot in NBA's all-time scorers as the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls won their respective matches Wednesday against the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves respectively.

The Lakers' attack was led by Anthony Davis, who scored 28 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posted 13 points as they prevailed over the New York Knicks 92-100. EFE-EPA