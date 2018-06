Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (R) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James (L) during the first half of the NBA Finals game three at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREGORY SHAMUS / POOL

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) blocks a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (R) in the second half of the NBA Finals basketball game three between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James walks off the court after the conclusion of the the NBA Finals basketball game three between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James praised Kevin Durant's performance as his team lost 102-110 against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

James once again was the leading performer for Cleveland, with a record 10th triple-double in the playoffs of 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, but it was not enough to keep them from slipping to 0-3 series deficit as Kevin Durant dominated proceedings, scoring 43 points.