LeBron James (R) answers questions from reporter Dave McMenamin during media day at the Los Angeles Lakers training facility in El Segundo, California, on Monday, Sept. 24. EFE-EPA/MIKE NELSON

The Los Angeles Lakers have "a long way to go" before they can challenge the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors, LeBron James said here Monday.

"Hopefully some day we can put ourselves in position where we can compete for a championship as Golden State has done for the last few years," he said at the Lakers' training facility in El Segundo a few months after joining the storied franchise on a four-year, $154 million contract.