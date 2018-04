John Wall (C) of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket against LeBron James (L) and Rodney Hood (R) of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of their NBA game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

John Wall (L) of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers players LeBron James (C) and Cedi Osman (R) of Turkey during the second half of their NBA game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

LeBron James (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes to the basket against Washington Wizards player Marcin Gortat (R) of Poland during the first half of their NBA game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

LeBron James scored 33 points and had 14 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers came from behind and edged out the Washington Wizards by four points at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Thursday night.

James led a dramatic late 17-point turnaround in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points and making three assists in the game's final seven minutes.