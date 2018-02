DeMar DeRozan of Team Stephen goes to the basket against Team Lebron during the 2018 All-Star game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BOB DONNAN

Lebron James (C-R) of Team Lebron goes to the basket over Kyle Lowry (C-L) of Team Stephen during the 2018 NBA All-Star game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BOB DONNAN

Stephen Curry (C) of Team Stephen handles the ball as Lebron James (L) and Kevin Durant (R) of Team Lebron defend during the 2018 All-Star game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Lebron James (C) of Team Lebron holds the Most Valuable Player trophy as he poses with US actor Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) after the 2018 All-Star game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

LeBron James was crowned as the MVP at the 67th edition of NBA All-Star Game on Sunday after leading his team to a 148-145 victory against the team captained by Stephen Curry.

The All-Star format got a revamp this year, with LeBron James and Steph Curry picking the squads instead of a "best from East vs. West" showdown.