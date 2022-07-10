Spielberg (Austria), 10/07/2022.- Winner Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (R) of Scuderia Ferrari and runner-up Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrate with the champagne at the end of the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 10 July 2022. (Fórmula Uno) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Spielberg (Austria), 10/07/2022.- Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (R) of Red Bull Racing in action ahead of French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 10 July 2022. (Fórmula Uno) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Spielberg (Austria), 10/07/2022.- British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 10 July 2022. (Fórmula Uno) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA