Local hero Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix despite crashing his Ferrari in the closing laps of qualifying.
Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in action during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 22 May 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
The damaged car of Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow during the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 22 May 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow reacts after taking the pole position during the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 22 May 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 22 May 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Local hero Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix despite crashing his Ferrari in the closing laps of qualifying.