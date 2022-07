Sergio "Checo" Perez (Red Bull) in action during qualifying for the Formula One French Grand Prix in Le Castellet, France, on 23 July 2022. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in action during qualifying for the Formula One French Grand Prix in Le Castellet, France, on 23 July 2022. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) in action during qualifying for the Formula One French Grand Prix in Le Castellet, France, on 23 July 2022. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) finished first Saturday in qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of France, while the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio "Checo" Perez claimed the second and third spots, respectively.

The man from nearby Monaco set a fastest lap of 1:30.872 around Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, three-tenth of a second quicker than the Dutchman.