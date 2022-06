From left to right: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Red Bull drivers Sergio "Checo" Perez and Max Verstappen chat at the end of qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on 11 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Sergio "Checo" Perez (Red Bull) exits the pitlane during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on 11 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Hamad Mohammed/POOL