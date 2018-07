A German flag with a transparent (F1 please stay !!!) hangs on a fence during the third practice session of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, on July 21, 2018. EPA-EPA/RONALD WITTEK

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session of the 2018 F1 Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, on July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco (Sauber) on Saturday set the pace in the third free practice for the German Grand Prix, which was marred by heavy rain.

Leclerc posted his best lap time of one minute and 34.577 seconds during the last few minutes of the session, which saw only nine drivers setting a lap time.