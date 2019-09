Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (R) of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the 2019 Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Monza Autodrome in Monza, Italy, 08 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (2-R) of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates on the podium, next to Mercedes AMG GP drivers; Lewis Hamilton of the United Kingdom (R) and Valtteri Bottas of Finland (2-L), after winning the 2019 Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Monza Autodrome in Monza, Italy, 08 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on Sunday sealed back-to-back Formula One race wins, his second career triumph, at the 2019 Italian Grand Prix, held at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit.

Leclerc's win put Ferrari's fans, best known as tifosi, into seventh heaven as the Prancing Horse team won for the first time at home since Spaniard Fernando Alonso did it for the Italian automobile giant the last time in 2010. EFE-EPA