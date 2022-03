Sakhir (Bahrain), 20/03/2022.- Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (L) of Scuderia Ferrari talks with his teammate - Spain's second-place Carlos Sainz - before the Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 20 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Sakhir (Bahrain), 20/03/2022.- Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 20 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Monaco's Charles Leclerc, 24, moved to the head of the pack in the Formula One rankings with his win on Sunday in the season's first race - the Bahrain Grand Prix - with fellow Ferrari pilot, Spain's Carlos Sainz, coming in second on the Sakhir circuit in a one-two punch for the Italian team.

British six-time world F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, driving for Mercedes, came in third.