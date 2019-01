Real Madrid's goalkeeper Kiko Casilla performs during his team's training session at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

The English Championship leader Leeds United on Thursday confirmed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Kiko Casilla on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The 32-year-old keeper joins Leeds from Real Madrid, where he started his career and returned in 2015 after eight years at Espanyol.