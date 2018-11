Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (C) watches the match from the stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United kingdom, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Peter Powell

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is to be sidelined for nearly a month and a half with a left knee injury, the Premier League defending champion announced on Friday.

De Bruyne sustained the injury during the Citizens 2-0 win over Fulham in the League Cup round of 16 on Thursday night.