Uruguayan striker Diego Rolan poses during his presentation as new player of Leganes, at Butarque local stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Mateos

Uruguayan striker Diego Rolan, next to Leganes General manager, Martin Ortega (L), and secretary Txema Indias, during his presentation as new player of the team, at Butarque local stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Mateos

Leganes' latest acquisition, Uruguay forward Diego Rolan, said Friday during his presentation at the Madrid club that his top priority was to stay in La Liga.

Rolan, who played last season on loan at Malaga, joined Leganes on a one-year loan contract from Deportivo La Coruña, the club he joined earlier this year following his transfer from Bordeaux.