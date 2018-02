Leganes defender Unai Bustinza (r.) vies for the ball against Las Palmas forward Jonathan Calleri (l.) during the La Liga match between their two teams at Butarque Stadium in Madrid on Feb. 24, 2018, that ended in a 0-0 tie. EFE-EPA/ Javier Lizon

Leganes midfielder Ruben Perez (r.) vies for the ball against Las Palmas midfielder Nacho Gil (l.) during the La Liga match between their two teams at Butarque Stadium in Madrid on Feb. 24, 2018, that ended in a 0-0 tie. EFE-EPA/ Javier Lizon

Leganes and Las Palmas fought to a 0-0 tie in a match at Butarque Stadium here that got off to a slow start in the first half but offered several scoring chances in the second half, especially for Leganes.

As is usually the case when playing on the home turf, Leganes started off strong and piled pressure on the opposing team. The first goal opportunity came soon after, with a header by Gabriel off a pass from Diego Rico, that ended up left of the goal.