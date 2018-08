Real Sociedad's Asier Illarramendi (R) vies for the ball with Leganes' Guido Carrillo during a La Liga match at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Spain, on Friday, Aug. 24. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Sociedad's William Jose (L) vies for the ball with Leganes goalkeeper Pichu Cuellar during a La Liga match at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Spain, on Friday, Aug. 24. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Leganes' Nabil El Zhar celebrates after scoring the tying goal against Real Sociedad in a La Liga match on Friday, Aug. 24, in Leganes, Spain. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Leganes fell behind 2-0 inside the first 20 minutes of Friday's match here against Real Sociedad before coming back to claim a point thanks to a pair of second-half goals by Nabil El Zhar.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on a goal by Zurutuza and Illarra scored six minutes later to make it 2-0 for Sociedad.