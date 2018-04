Leganes defender Dimitrios Siovas (right) cuts off Deportivo's Lucas Perez during a La Liga match on Friday, April 20, in Leganes, Spain. EFE-EPA/J.P. GANDUL.

Deportivo's Pedro Mosquera (left) tries to shield the ball from Diego Rico of Leganes duing a La Liga match on Friday, April 20, in Leganes, Spain. EFE-EPA/J.P.Gandul

Leganes will have to wait at least another week to assure themselves of staying in La Liga after managing only a 0-0 draw here Friday against 18th-place Deportivo.

Clinging to their faint hope of avoiding relegation, the visitors dominated for the opening 10 minutes at Butarque stadium in suburban Madrid and it was only Lucas Perez's inability to finish that prevented Depor from taking a 2-0 lead.