CD Leganes defender Dimitris Siovas (R) celebrates with teammates after giving his team a 1-0 lead against Real Valladolid during a La Liga match at Jose Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid, northern Spain, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/NACHO GALLEGO

CD Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo (R) vies for the ball with Real Valladolid's players during a La Liga match at Jose Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid, northern Spain, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nacho Gallego

CD Leganes midfielder Oscar Rodriguez celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead against Real Valladolid during their La Liga match at Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, northern Spain, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/NACHO GALLEGO

CD Leganes ended a 13-month winless skid away from home in La Liga by defeating Real Valladolid 4-2 here Saturday at Jose Zorrilla stadium.

Both teams started the game trying to pressure the ball and dominate possession.