Sevilla's Ever Banega (L), vies for the ball with Leganes' Julian Ramos (R) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between CD Leganes and Sevilla FC at Butarque Stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Sevilla's FC Mexican midfielder, Ever Banega (L), vies for the ball with Leganes' defender Diego Rico (R) during the Spanish La Liga match at Butarque Stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, on March 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

Sevilla's FC goalie Sergio Rico (C) fails to stop the goal scored by Legane's defender Unai Bustinza during the Spanish La Liga match at Butarque Stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, on March 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

Leganes on Sunday handed Sevilla its second straight defeat in La Liga, earning a 2-1 home win the 29th round of the Spanish league.

Sevilla has had a mixed run of late, falling 2-0 to Valencia in the previous round but managing to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in 60 years after beating Manchester United 2-1 on Mar. 13.