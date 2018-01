Leganes forward Claudio Beauvue Omar Rios (L) in action against Deportivo Alaves midfielder Dani Torres during their Spanish Primera Division League's soccer match held at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Adrian Ruiz De Hierro

Leganes midfielder Omar Rios (2R) in action against Deportivo Alaves defender Alexis Ruano during their Spanish Primera Division League's soccer match held at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Adrian Ruiz de Hierro

Leganes on Sunday managed to scrape together a 2-2 away draw against Deportivo Alaves in the 20th round of the Spanish league, gaining a single point in the La Liga table.

After a goalless first half, Munir El Haddadi scored the opening goal for Alaves in the first minute of the second half.