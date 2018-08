Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri (C) addresses a press conference during his presentation as new player of Spanish Primera Division league's CD Leganes team at Butarque sport complex in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri said during his presentation on Wednesday as Leganes' newest acquisition that his aim is to show that the La Liga club made the right choice by signing him.

The 21-year-old joined Leganes on a five-year contract from Malaga, with local media reporting the deal cost around 5 million euros ($5.8 million) as well as the loan of forward Mamadou Kone to Malaga.